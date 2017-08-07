Cooler pattern holding for now with limited shower chances

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Live Guardian Radar is tracking rain in spots this morning with plenty of dry territory too. Hit or miss stuff for today, with steadiest coming for this morning and mainly south of Indianapolis. Cloudy skies for most, but some sunshine should work in at times this afternoon. Temperatures this afternoon should move into middle 70s on steady northeast winds, still running like mid-September levels. Here is the breakdown:

Skies clear tonight and temperatures will cool into the upper 50s. Loads of sunshine expected in the coming days, while temperatures steadily climb back to near normal levels by Friday!