Coolest opening week to August in 8 years, warmer days coming

COOL SPELL for AUGUST CONTINUES Like it or hate it – it certainly isn’t August-like weather. We are on our 4th straight day below normal. The temperature reached 80-degrees today – first time this warm since Thursday.

To date, August 2017 is the coolest in 8 years. The average temperature is running -3 degrees per day below normal. The culprit is the upper air pattern, the jet stream. It digs south and keeps the real summer heat out west while allowing milder air to flood the eastern U.S.