Drum competitions and Colts football highlight a busy week in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Drum competitions and music festivals are just a few of the events that will bring extra people into downtown Indianapolis this week.

Starting Thursday and going through Saturday, the 8th annual Drum Corps International will take place in Indianapolis between the White River State Park facilities and Lucas Oil Stadium. The competition will go through Saturday as is expected to draw in almost 8,000 participants and nearly 20,000 spectators according to officials with DCI.

Also Saturday will be the SoundSport International Music and Food Festival. Georgia Street will be affected between Pennsylvania over to Capitol Avenue for this event from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Plenty of other activities all week will bring about increased foot and vehicle traffic through downtown and include:

Wednesday, Aug. 9

Market Street will be closed between Alabama and Delaware streets 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. for the Original Farmers’ Market at the City Market.

The south lane of the west block of Georgia Street (between Illinois Street and Capitol Avenue) will be closed 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. for Drum Corps International.

South Street between Missouri Street and Capitol Avenue will be closed 6 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 10

Blackford Street between Ohio and New York streets will be closed 6:30 a.m. Thursday – 11:59 p.m. Saturday for Drum Corps International. Ohio Street between Blake and Blackford streets will also be partially closed during this time.

Market Street between Cruse and Dickson streets and Dickson Street between Market and Ohio streets will be closed noon – 7 p.m. for Angie’s List Recess.

Friday, Aug. 11

Food Truck Friday will take place on the west block of Georgia Street. As a result, the south lane will be closed 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 12

South Street between Missouri Street and Capitol Avenue will be closed 6:30 a.m. – 2 a.m. Sunday.

Georgia Street (all blocks) will be closed 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. for SoundSport International Music and Food Festival.

West Michigan Street between Holmes and King streets will be closed 1 – 8 p.m. for the Near West Flow Fest.

Sunday, Aug. 13

South Street between Capitol Avenue and West Street will be closed 5 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Special Events

Indianapolis Indians games may cause increased traffic around Victory Field evenings Monday, Tuesday and Thursday – Saturday and Wednesday and Sunday afternoon.

Activities for the Drum Corps International World Championships will be taking place Wednesday – Saturday. Expect increased bus and pedestrian traffic around Lucas Oil Stadium and White River State Park.

Concerts at the Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn may cause increased traffic around White River State Park Thursday evening.

An Indianapolis Colts game may cause increased traffic around Lucas Oil Stadium Sunday afternoon.