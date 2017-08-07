WATCH LIVE: Authorities announce charges against California man in Plainfield cyber threats case

Heart health at the state fair

Posted 9:23 AM, August 7, 2017, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The first full week of this year's Indiana State Fair starts today. With more than 125 food stands to enjoy, some vendors want to make sure you're staying healthy. Sherman went to the fairgrounds to check out some of the health-conscious booths set up this year.