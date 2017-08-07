HUD secretary Carson, state leaders to visit East Chicago to discuss lead contamination

A sign displayed in a front yard request that residents keep fro playing in the dirt or mulch at the West Calumet Housing Complex on September 4, 2016 in East Chicago, Indiana. The soil at the complex has been found to contain high levels of lead and arsenic putting all residents in danger if exposed to the elements. Over 1,000 residents are being asked by the East Chicago Housing Authority to relocate, after plans were decided to demolish the housing complex. (Photo by Joshua Lott/Getty Images)
EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (AP) — The federal housing secretary is expected to meet with several state leaders while visiting a northwestern Indiana city where about 1,000 were forced to move from a public-housing complex because of lead contamination.
The governor’s office says Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson will join Gov. Eric Holcomb, U.S. Sens. Joe Donnelly and Todd Young and other state and city officials in East Chicago on Monday. They are to receive a briefing about efforts to assist local families around the USS Lead Superfund site.
That facility salvaged lead from old car batteries and scrap metal before it closed in 1985. Some 300 families moved from the West Calumet Housing Complex in the past year after tests found high lead levels in blood samples of some children.