× HUD secretary Carson, state leaders to visit East Chicago to discuss lead contamination

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (AP) — The federal housing secretary is expected to meet with several state leaders while visiting a northwestern Indiana city where about 1,000 were forced to move from a public-housing complex because of lead contamination.

The governor’s office says Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson will join Gov. Eric Holcomb, U.S. Sens. Joe Donnelly and Todd Young and other state and city officials in East Chicago on Monday. They are to receive a briefing about efforts to assist local families around the USS Lead Superfund site.

That facility salvaged lead from old car batteries and scrap metal before it closed in 1985. Some 300 families moved from the West Calumet Housing Complex in the past year after tests found high lead levels in blood samples of some children.