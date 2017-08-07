× Indianapolis DJ arrested on suspicion of OWI, accused of crashing into local chef

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indianapolis DJ is under arrest after police say he crashed into a well-known chef in Fountain Square while drunk.

Zachary Babb, 29, is accused of crashing a 2016 Chevy Equinox into five other vehicles around 10:30 p.m. on Friday near the intersection of Woodlawn Avenue and Shelby Street. He was taken into custody and arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Both IMPD and Speedway police are investigating the case.

One of the victims listed in the police report is Neal Brown, a local chef and the owner of several restaurants, including Pizzology Craft Pizzeria + Pub and the The Libertine Liquor Bar.

According to Babb’s Twitter profile, he worked for WZPL and is known as “Zakk on Air.” It is unclear as to whether he is still employed by WZPL.

According to court records, Babb was previously arrested for public intoxication in Beech Grove in April 2016 and OWI in Beech Grove June 2016.

His first court appearance in connection with this case is scheduled for Wednesday, August 9 at 9 a.m.