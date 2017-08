× Overturned semi closes left lane of northbound I-65 in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – A crash involving an overturned semi has closed the left lane of northbound I-65 near SR 47 in Boone County.

INDOT says the lane is expected to be closed until around 6 p.m. Monday.

I-65 MM 144.7 NB near SR 47/ mile 145 Left lane closed 2 hours due to a crash — INDOT TrafficWise (@TrafficWise) August 7, 2017

Drivers should expect delays as they travel northbound on I-65 near mile marker 144.7.