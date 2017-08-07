× Police: 19-year-old in critical condition after shooting near northeast side gas station

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A 19-year-old male is in critical condition after a shooting near a gas station on the northeast side.

The shooting happened around midnight in the 2900 block of East 38th Street near the Clark gas station there.

Officers found a 19-year-old who’d been shot in the stomach and leg. He was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.

Indianapolis Metropolitan police said a second victim approached officers. The man hadn’t been shot, but he did suffer a head injury and was also taken to Eskenazi.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.