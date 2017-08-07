× Sunshine returns to Indiana with a warming trend on the way

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Good Monday afternoon! It’s been a cloudy day with temperatures in the 70s. The majority of the rain fell south of Indy this morning as expected. We’ll clear out the sky tonight. Expect a mix of sun and clouds into the late evening if you’re going to the fair.

Overnight temperatures will fall to the upper 50s with a north, northeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday will bring a sunny sky with highs near 80 degrees and northeast winds at 5 to 10 mph. A warming trend will take place during the week with highs in the mid-80s. The next chance of rain will be Friday. –Danielle Dozier