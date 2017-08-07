× Suspects use hammer to break into series of phone stores around Indy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indianapolis police are investigating a series of smash and grab break-ins that appear to involve the same suspects.

This morning two men broke into three phone stores around Indianapolis in the span of just two over hours.

In all three cases the pair of suspects used a sledge hammer to smash the glass window and doors to get into the businesses.

The window is boarded up covering a large hole where a sledge hammer wielding thief broke the glass around 4:30 in the morning on the south side at Madison and Thompson.

Two heavy set suspects, one with a beard and buzz cut and the other wearing a hooded sweatshirt, got inside and snatched several phones before running away.

An hour later, a couple miles north at Shelby and Raymond two suspects with the same description again used a hammer to break the glass door at a Metro PCS store.

During that burglary, the suspects stole the cash registers before again running away.

Finally, just before 7 in the morning the bearded and hooded suspects smashed their way into a Metro PCS location on the northwest side along 38th street.

Police say they’re investigating all three cases, but it’s not clear why the suspects apparently targeted Metro PCS stores specifically. No other break-ins were reported at any other businesses surrounding the three locations.

The crimes were caught on surveillance video, but that video was not released by police.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.