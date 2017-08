PORTER COUNTY, Ind. – A woman is searching for the owner of a ring found at Indiana Dunes State Park in Porter County.

Jenna Betz says she found the ring while swimming in Lake Michigan last Thursday. The inscribed date in the ring is 10-9-04.

Betz is asking everyone to share the post with family and friends so she can return the ring to its rightful owner.

Her Facebook post with a picture of the ring has already been shared over 16,000 times.