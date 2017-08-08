× Three vehicle crash on west side closes interstate

INDIANAPOLIS – A multi vehicle accident on the west side just before 10:30 a.m. briefly closed all southbound lanes of I-465 near the 38th Street ramps Tuesday morning.

According to Wayne Township Fire Department PIO Mike Pruitt, two females were transported to St. Vincent Hospital in stable condition after the car they were in was struck by a semi and a IndyGo bus.

Police have yet to determine how the incident occurred as all southbound lanes were closed for about 40 minutes while the investigation and cleanup took place.