× Beautiful sunshine and low humidity in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Good Tuesday afternoon! The weather has been fantastic today with low humidity, sunshine and temperatures in the upper 70s. Conditions are looking great if you’re headed out to the Indiana State Fair. Temperatures will fall to the upper 50s and low 60s tonight with a clear sky and light east, northeast winds.

Wednesday will bring a sunny sky too with low humidity and highs in the low 80s. While temperatures will still be below average, it’s still closer to feeling like summer than this past weekend!

Rain chances will return Friday with a mostly cloudy sky and highs in the low 80s. Only slight rain chances will be around Saturday, otherwise a mostly sunny sky is expected. –Danielle Dozier