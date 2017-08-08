Bail bondsman accused of killing teens claims prosecutors are ‘manufacturing’ case against him

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- An Indianapolis bail bondsman accused of killing two teens claims prosecutors are “manufacturing” a case against him.

Kevin Watkins is charged with a double murder from late 2015.

In two separate letters to the judge, Watkins claims he suffers from a mental illness and says prosecutors are harassing witnesses.

Watkins has been in the Marion County jail for more than 19 months awaiting trial.

The case started on Christmas Eve 2015 when two teens disappeared and police say blood trails led them to the home belonging to Watkins. Prosecutors claim Watkins murdered 15-year-old Timmee Jackson and 16-year-old Dionne Williams because he believed the pair had burglarized his home.

In his first letter sent by Watkins from jail, the accused killer claims “misconduct by the authorities including the police and prosecutor has gone on long enough.” Watkins added, “authorities are threatening witnesses into testifying against me… threatening to arrest the witnesses if they refuse.”

“I think it’s far-fetched for Mr. Watkins to claim the authorities have concocted a phony story to account for his guilt,” said attorney Jack Crawford.

Attorney Crawford isn’t connected to the case, but doesn’t see evidence of a police conspiracy in either of Watkins’ two letters. Police say they found large amounts of blood, body parts and brain tissue around Watkins’ home.

Still Watkins claims “authorities have manufactured a case in order to obtain a tainted conviction.”

“What would be the motivation for law enforcement to hatch some scheme of evidence against him? They’re trying to solve two murders,” said Crawford.

In a second letter penned just a couple weeks ago, Watkins also told the judge he suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder, made worse by his “lengthy incarceration.”

“I don’t think Mr. Watkins is helping himself writing these kinds of letters,” said Crawford.

When it comes time for Watkins to go to trial, Crawford thinks the letters could actually hurt his defense.

“It’s never a good idea for a criminal defendant to write the judge and put his feelings on record. This can be used against him,” said Crawford.

Watkins had been set to go to trial next week. That trial has been moved back to next year.

His attorney did not return calls for comment Tuesday.