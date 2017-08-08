× David Letterman to make TV return in six-episode Netflix series

David Letterman’s kept a relatively low profile since stepping away from The Late Show in 2015, but he’ll be coming back to TV thanks to Netflix.

The Hoosier native will headline an as-yet-untitled, six-episode series for the streaming service. Netflix said it will combine two of Letterman’s great talents: in-depth conversations with extraordinary people and in-the-field segments showing off his curiosity of sense of humor.

Each hour-long episode will include a long-form conversation with a singular guest and will explore ideas that get Letterman out of the studio. Netflix said the series will premiere in 2018.

“I feel excited and lucky to be working on this project for Netflix. Here’s what I have learned, if you retire to spend more time with your family, check with your family first. Thanks for watching, drive safely,” Letterman said in a statement from Netflix.

“Just meeting David Letterman was a thrill; imagine how exciting it is for me to announce that we will be working together,” said Ted Sarandos, chief content officer for Netflix. “David Letterman is a true television icon, and I can’t wait to see him out in the wild, out from behind the desk and interviewing the people he finds most interesting. We’ll have to see if he keeps the beard.”

RadicalMedia will produce the show. The company also worked on Netflix’s What Happened, Miss Simone?, Oh Hello on Broadway and Abstract: The Art of Design, and Letterman’s Worldwide Pants.

Letterman hosted late night TV for 33 years, making him the longest-serving host in U.S. late night television. He won 10 Emmys in his storied career and racked up 52 Emmy nominations. In addition, Letterman is a two-time Peabody-Award winner and a Kennedy Center Honoree. He’ll receive the Mark Twain Prize in October.