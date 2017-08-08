Double Chocolate Zucchini Brownies

Posted 12:13 AM, August 8, 2017, by
Double Chocolate Zucchini Brownies
Yield: Makes about 16 brownies
Ingredients
For the brownies
  • 8 ounces zucchini, cut into chunks
  • 3/4 cup brown sugar (155 grams)
  • 3 Tablespoons Challenge butter, melted
  • 2 eggs
  • 2 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 2/3 cup cocoa powder (56 grams)
  • 1/2 cup flour (60 grams)
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 cup chocolate chips
For the frosting
  • 3/4 cup chocolate chips
  • 3 Tablespoons milk or heavy cream
Directions
For the brownies
  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and prepare 9x9 pan with nonstick cooking spray and / or parchment paper.
  2. Add zucchini, brown sugar, butter, eggs, and vanilla extract to food processor and puree until no zucchini chunks remain
  3. In medium mixing bowl, combine cocoa powder, flour, baking soda, and salt. Add wet ingredients to bowl and stir until just combined.
  4. For the frosting
  5. Gently stir in chocolate chips.
  6. Pour batter into baking pan and bake for 22 to 26 minutes, or until toothpick comes out clean. Let brownies cool for at least a half hour.
For the frosting
  1. Combine chocolate chips and milk in small bowl; heat for 30 seconds and stir until smooth.
  2. Pour frosting over brownies and let set in refrigerator for 1 hour.
  3. Store in airtight container for up to 5 days.