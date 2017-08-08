Double Chocolate Zucchini Brownies
Yield: Makes about 16 brownies
Ingredients
For the brownies
- 8 ounces zucchini, cut into chunks
- 3/4 cup brown sugar (155 grams)
- 3 Tablespoons Challenge butter, melted
- 2 eggs
- 2 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 2/3 cup cocoa powder (56 grams)
- 1/2 cup flour (60 grams)
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 cup chocolate chips
For the frosting
- 3/4 cup chocolate chips
- 3 Tablespoons milk or heavy cream
Directions
For the brownies
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and prepare 9x9 pan with nonstick cooking spray and / or parchment paper.
- Add zucchini, brown sugar, butter, eggs, and vanilla extract to food processor and puree until no zucchini chunks remain
- In medium mixing bowl, combine cocoa powder, flour, baking soda, and salt. Add wet ingredients to bowl and stir until just combined.
- For the frosting
- Gently stir in chocolate chips.
- Pour batter into baking pan and bake for 22 to 26 minutes, or until toothpick comes out clean. Let brownies cool for at least a half hour.
For the frosting
- Combine chocolate chips and milk in small bowl; heat for 30 seconds and stir until smooth.
- Pour frosting over brownies and let set in refrigerator for 1 hour.
- Store in airtight container for up to 5 days.