× Federal civil rights lawsuit filed by family of 15-year-old fatally shot by IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The family of a 15-year-old killed during a shooting with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Officers in 2015 has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit.

The shooting occurred on Aug. 9, 2015 around 11:15 p.m.

According to police, officers were following a car from an armed carjacking around 10:15 p.m. in the 3100 block of Thompkins Square Court. The suspects allegedly shot out the windows at citizens as they fled the scene.

Around 11 p.m. police spotted a vehicle that matched the description of the vehicle stolen in the carjacking.

The vehicle turned onto Butler Avenue into a cul-de-sac, and the officers turned on their lights to initiate a traffic stop. An IMPD spokesperson said the vehicle then rammed into the driver’s side of a police car.

Police say multiple passengers got out of the suspect vehicle and ran between the fence line of a nearby apartment complex. The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Green, refused to comply with the officers’ requests to get out of the vehicle. Police say he again tried to hit officers with the vehicle, and narrowly missed.

Three officers fired at the car, striking Green, who got out of the vehicle with a handgun and then immediately collapsed. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no dash cam, body cam, or civilian video of the incident.

The family’s civil rights attorney, Jamon R. Hicks, says at least one officer “repeatedly and unjustifiably discharged his department issued firearm at Andre, inflicting gunshot wounds which proved to be fatal.”

Hicks said the teen did not deserve to die. The lawsuit begins by saying Green “made a youthful mistake but paid with his life.”

“It is indeed troubling that a fifteen year old boy was shot in the back and killed. I do not care what he was accused of doing. He did not deserve to die,” he said. “After conducting our initial fact finding process, we are prepared to move forward with the filing of this lawsuit. We are anxious to move further and gather all of the facts that led to the untimely shooting of little Andre. We are further prepared to question how the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Officers violated their training as it relates to shooting into a motor vehicle and their use of deadly force.”

The suit states that “at no time during the course of these events did Andre either pose any reasonable threat of violence to the IMPD officers or do anything to justify the use of deadly, excessive, unreasonable unlawful and unnecessary force against him.”

The law firm believes independent witnesses may provide a different account of the events that contradict IMPD’s account of the situation. The suit seeks a wrongful death trial for the officers involved.

“Since this shooting happened on a residential street, we believe that there were multiple witnesses to the shooting. We are hopeful that anyone with information about this tragic shooting will come forward and contact DH Law,” said Hicks.