× I-65 Project to close the northbound Exit-ramp to State Road 26 in Lafayette area

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) have announced that the I-65 northbound exit ramp to State Road 26 (Exit 172) will close this Friday, August 11th, at 12:01 a.m. for the contractor to reconstruct the ramp. This will be a one week closure with the anticipated open date of Thursday, August 17 at 11:59 p.m.

At the beginning of this closure, I-65 traffic will be restricted to the left lane between the 168 to the 173 mile marker and there will be no access to or from the interstate at the State Road 38 Exit for approximately two to three hours. The contractor will be repairing a construction zone impact attenuator near the S.R. 38 off-ramp.

The I-65 added travel lanes project, which is about $82.8 million dollars will add an additional lane both northbound and southbound from one half of a mile south of State Road 38 to nearly one mile north of State Road 25. This project also includes construction of four noise walls, widening the S.R. 25, S.R. 26 and the Wildcat Creek Bridges. Four overhead bridges included in the project are, C.R. 200 S., C.R. 500 E., C.R. 350 E.(Eisenhower Road) and C.R. 200 N.

Work is scheduled to be completed in early summer of 2018.