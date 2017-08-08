× Make the most of $2 Tuesday at the Indiana State Fair

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis State Fair can be a pretty pricey venture for anyone, especially a family. When you factor in the price of admission, cost of rides, and of course food, a trip to the fair could really take a big chunk out of your monthly budget.

Thankfully, there are two chances this year to score great deals on “$2 Tuesday.”

The deals start right at the gate with admission discounted to $2. Normally, general admission is $12, so you can save $10 right there. In the past, fairgoers would need to first print out a voucher in order to get the discounted admission, but that is no longer the case

Once you’ve entered the fairgrounds, tilt and twirl your way through the Midway. All rides are just $2 from noon to 11 p.m.

After you’ve had your fill of thrills, check out $2 menu specials from over 140 vendors. Generally, the $2 option is a scaled-down version of the full price item, but it’s still a great deal nonetheless.

And keep in mind, activities like petting cute pygmy goats and watching the pony show are completely free. Also, high Valley will be performing a free concert at 7:30 p.m. on the Chevrolet Silverado Free Stage.

