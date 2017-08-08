× Man becomes unresponsive, dies in jail shortly after arrest in Howard County

KOKOMO, Ind.– Indiana State Police are investigating an inmate death in the Howard County jail.

James Brandon Patterson, 38, was pronounced dead at the jail Monday morning. Howard County Sheriff Steven Rogers says Patterson had been arrested by Kokomo police and brought to the jail just after midnight on felony charges of domestic battery and strangulation.

He was in a holding area waiting to be processed when he became unconscious and unresponsive. Jail staff began CPR and an ambulance was called. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Indiana State Police will handle the investigation of the man’s death. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.