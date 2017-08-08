× More I-70 lane closures for bridge work near airport planned for this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Construction contractors plan to close the Interstate 70 East Exit 68B ramp to Ameriplex Parkway South for bridge maintenance and preservation starting Friday, Aug. 11 at 9 p.m. until Monday, Aug. 14 at 6 a.m.

At the same time, the left lanes of I-70 will be closed in both directions at the bridges immediately west of Ronald Reagan/Ameriplex Parkway.

I-70 East and West will be reduced to two lanes that will be temporarily shifted to the right, away from the median.

The Col. H. Weir Cook Memorial Drive (Indianapolis International Airport) ramp to I-70 East will also have one right lane closed.