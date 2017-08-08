× Motorcyclist critically injured after hitting aluminum ladder on I-465 on west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A motorcyclist was seriously injured Tuesday night after fire officials say he hit an aluminum ladder on the west side.

The Wayne Township Fire Department says the crash happened on southbound I-465 just north of Rockville Road shortly after 10 p.m.

The left two lanes of southbound I-465 were closed near Rockville Road as a result. They have since been reopened.

Authorities say the male was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.

State police are investigating. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.