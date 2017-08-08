× Move in day traffic restrictions announced for IU Bloomington campus

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — To assist with student move-in for the residence halls, traffic patterns on the Bloomington campus will change during the daylight hours August 16, 2017. IUPD will be available at multiple intersections to assist with traffic distribution, and signs will be posted. Schedule is subject to change.

10th Street will be one way west from Union Street to Jordan Avenue. The south lane of 10th Street will be used as an unloading zone, and eastbound traffic for 10th Street will be rerouted to Law Lane.

7th Street will be one-way heading east from Jordan Avenue to Union Street, and the south lane of Seventh Street will be used as an unloading zone.

Sunrise Drive will be one way south from 10th Street to 7th Street.

Rose Avenue will be one way north from 3rd Street to 7th Street, and the east lane of Rose will be used as an unloading zone.

The residence halls will open for fall semester Wednesday, August 16, 2017 at 8 a.m. Students should plan to arrive before 10 p.m. to check in.

New students with a housing assignment are to report directly to their assigned residence hall. Short term parking for unloading vehicles will be available in the fire lanes. Parking enforcement in the CH zones will begin at 11 p.m. on Sunday, August 20th.