INDIANAPOLIS -- Women from across the country are preparing to compete for the Mrs. America title.

Last year, Mrs. Indiana - America made the top 15 at the National Pageant in Las Vegas. This year, Mekayla Eppers will take the stage, in hopes of winning the crown.

She joined us on the FOX59 Red Couch to talk about her journey and how you can watch her compete.