Police: Alcohol likely a factor in single-car crash that injured 2 people near Wayne-Henry county line

STRAUGHN, Ind. – Two people were seriously hurt after a Monday afternoon crash near the Wayne-Henry county line.

According to Indiana State Police, state troopers responded to the one-car crash around 2:40 p.m. Monday on U.S. 40 just east of Bentonville Road.

State police said a white 2007 Mazda went off the right side of the road and collided with a concrete culvert. Investigators believe the car was going westbound and the driver overcorrected after veering into the left lane.

The male driver suffered a head injury and was airlifted to St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis. The male passenger was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital by ambulance.

Police haven’t released the victims’ names and said alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.