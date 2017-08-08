RECIPE: The Swineapple
The Swineapple
Recipe adapted by Chef Rob Koeller, owner of Culinary Concepts and Hospitality Consultants
Ingredients
- 1 each Fresh Pineapple
- 6 ounces Ground Pork
- 3 ounces Ground Chorizo
- 3 ounces Ground Sausage
- 4 ounces Pickled Red Onion (OPTIONAL)
- 2 ounces Diced Green Onion
- 1 ounce Garam Masala (Indian Spice Mix) (OPTIONAL)
- 1 ounce Jamacian Jerk Seasoning
- 2 pounds Thick-sliced Bacon
- ¼ bunch Fresh Cilantro
- 4 ounces Carolina BBQ (Vinegar based BBQ sauce)
Procedure
- Peel and hollow out the center of the Pineapple. Place inside a pre-heated 250 degree oven and par-bake for 15 minutes.
- Make a weave out of the 2 pounds of thick-sliced bacon and also par-bake at 325 degrees for only 12 minutes. To keep the bacon from curling-up and shrinking excessively, layer another pan on top while baking. Once removed from the oven, drain all the grease.
- Mix all of the remaining ingredients, except for the BBQ Sauce, in a bowl and stuffed the center of the Pineapple with this mixture.
- Once the bacon is cooled to room temp, carefully wrap it around the Pineapple. You can use skewers or toothpicks to hold the bacon onto the fruit.
- Place back into a 280 degree oven and bake for another 20 minutes. The moisture from the Pineapple will prevent the Bacon from over-crisping.
- Once ready to serve, place onto a pre-heated BBQ grill at no more than 300 degrees and brush the Pineapple with the BBQ Sauce. Continue to baste the pineapple while grilling in for another 10 minutes. Make sure the center of the stuffing reaches an internal temperature of 160 degrees before serving. This can be done with any prop-type kitchen thermometer.
- Slice and garnish with fresh cilantro.