Rokita enters U.S. Senate race with video promising to ‘defeat the elite’

INDIANAPOLIS – In a campaign video released Tuesday evening, ahead of an official announcement in front of the Indiana Statehouse Wednesday morning, Rep. Todd Rokita (R-Ind.) made official his highly-anticipated bid for U.S. Senate.

“Indiana needs a conservative fighter who shares our values,” the video’s narrator said. “That’s why Todd Rokita is running for United States Senate.”

Rokita enters what is anticipated to become a bruising Republican primary in the eventual effort to unseat Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly.

Rep. Luke Messer will officially launch bid Saturday during his annual family BBQ in Morristown, after initially tweeting his announcement, and already engaging in a series of back-and-forth attacks between him and Rokita.

“I haven’t liked the tone at the beginning of this campaign,” Messer said in a recent interview with FOX 59. “I’ll concede to that.”

State Rep. Mike Braun (R-Jasper) has also announced his candidacy, saying he wanted to give another choice to voters who are already tired of the campaign bickering.

“I am ready to go to Washington to deliver Donald Trump reinforcements as he takes on the DC swamp,” Braun said in a statement on his campaign website.

Former aide to Sen. Dan Coats Mark Hurt, Hamilton County businessman Terry Henderson and Purdue Polytechnic Institute New Albany director Andrew Takami have also announced they are running.