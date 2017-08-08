Statue unveiled at Walt Disney World in honor of boy killed by alligator

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – A statue was unveiled this week at Walt Disney World in honor of a toddler killed last year by an alligator at the Grand Floridian Resort.

On June 14, 2016, the Graves family, of Nebraska, was at a movie night outdoors when their 2-year-old son, Lane, waded into a foot of water in the Seven Seas Lagoon. That’s when an alligator attacked him. His father jumped in the water and tried to save him, but the alligator was too powerful and dragged the boy under the water.

A dive team found the boy dead the next day. According to the coroner, he died due to drowning and traumatic injuries.

Disney installed a lighthouse statue in Lane’s memory as a symbol for the Lane Thomas Foundation, which is a charitable organization established by the Graves family. The foundation uses lighthouses as their logo.

“The lighthouse sculpture has been installed to help spread awareness of the Lane Thomas Foundation, which was established to provide assistance and support to families whose children need organ transplants,” read a statement from Walt Disney World.

Since the attack Disney has installed more signs warning people about alligators in the lagoon.