INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- One person's trash really can be another person's treasure. If treasure hunts are your thing, be sure to take part in National Garage Sale Day this Saturday. Sherman stopped by the Container Store to get some tips on organizing your garage if you're planning to host your own sale.
Tips for organizing your garage
-
Summer travel packing tips
-
Preview of National Road Yard Sale
-
Garden Guru: Host your own garden party
-
Puppy stolen from boy’s arms returned to family after rescuers’ detective work
-
Repurposed home decor store opens in Greenwood
-
-
Thieves steal truck and drive backward through garage door to escape
-
Center Grove car theft leads to home invasion
-
Diamond ring purchased for $13 as costume jewelry sells for $848K
-
Police looking for 25-year-old man in connection with recent sexual assaults in downtown Indy
-
Tip from Las Vegas leads police to child’s decomposed body in Illinois garage
-
-
Family sends coyote warning after their dog was killed near Perry Township Elementary School
-
Ways to protect your home from lightning fires
-
Simple tips to keep online dating safe after woman carjacked by date