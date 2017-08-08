× Warming trend underway while rain chances remain very limited!

Skies are clear and temperatures are spectacular to start this Tuesday morning. Expect a bright sunrise and comfortable, cooler start out-the-door! In fact, temperatures are trending cooler at this hour, courtesy of a sprawling high pressure air mass coming in from the north. Great day ahead with zero weather surprises. Enjoy!

Additional sunshine is anticipated for the remainder of the workweek until Friday before the pattern begins to breakdown and rain chances return! For now, rain chances will be fairly limited for Friday and into Saturday. Look for more updates in the days ahead!