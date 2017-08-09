× A little warmer but dry spell has developed; Rain chances rise soon

MILD AUGUST CONTINUES

We’ve enjoyed very mild weather here and the opening week of August 2017 is averaging 3 degrees per day below normal! This will be reflected in the energy bills later this month.

Once again early this morning low temperature dipped top late September levels with lows of 51-degrees at Bloomington, Tipton, Rushville and Shelbyville!

The dry air cools quickly at night but heats up during the day and that is still very strong sun overhead in early August. Temperatures today jumped 25 to as much as 30-degrees since early Wednesday morning.

WARMER THURSDAY

We continue a slow warming trend on Thursday after another mild morning. Low temperatures will dip into the middle 50s away from Indianapolis then warm to near normal levels in the middle 80s Thursday afternoon. Watch clouds increase as a weak weather system nears the state with shower chances beginning late Thursday night.

SUDDEN DRY SPELL

We could use some rainfall. It has suddenly turned dry with only .11” of rainfall in the past 13 days. The lack of rainfall is behind the browning of area lawns. Since July 28th, Indianapolis is 1.32” below normal or we’ve only received 7% the normal rainfall for the stretch.

On the other hand – our ‘summer’ weekends have been mostly dry! only 2 of the 10 weekends since June 1st have had measurable rainfall on Saturday and Sunday. June 17/18 and July 22/23rd.

Rainfall will be sparse on Friday and showers will be rather scattered. I’m posting below a suite of machine generated rainfall numbers ending early Saturday and they are not impressive at all. Showers will be more appreciable as another front arrives on Sunday.