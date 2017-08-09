Baby ends up in hospital after eating gummy bear laced with THC

ELKHART, Ind. – Police in Elkhart say a 10-month-old child ended up in the hospital after eating a gummy bear laced with THC.

Investigators are now trying to figure out how the child ended up with the THC-laced candy after a mother brought the baby to the hospital on Friday, according to WNDU.

The Elkhart Police Department is investigating and said the Department of Child Services was also involved since the case concerns a child.

Officers were called to the hospital while the 10-month-old was being treated.

“Through the course of treatment they had found out that the child had ingested THC, or marijuana,” Sgt. Chris Snyder with Elkhart police told WNDU.

The child’s mother is cooperating with the investigation. Snyder said investigators are working to learn who brought the THC gummies into the home. No arrests have been made so far, but Snyder said charges are possible.

“There’s neglect there. That child was put in danger. Whether or not it turns out to be something that’s criminal is something that we’ll have to look into,” Snyder said.

The case comes just a month after 11 Indiana teens ended up in the hospital after eating gummy candy laced with THC in LaPorte County.