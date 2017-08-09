× Colts and Centerplate unveil new menu items for 2017 NFL season at Lucas Oil Stadium

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – As excitement builds for the NFL season, the Colts and Centerplate, the team’s hospitality partner unveiled their new food and beverage items for fans to enjoy at Lucas Oil Stadium. The new offerings feature a mix of Indianapolis favorites as well as new creative items that provide a top-notch culinary experience for the home crowd and visitors alike.

“We are thrilled to launch this new menu that we have worked on developing during the last year,” said Centerplate General Manager Lynda Fonderoli. “The culinary program for the Colts reflects the diverse food scene in Indianapolis, while still emphasizing the game day favorites that fans love and enjoy.”

Highlights include mini tacos loaded with a choice of fresh beef, chicken, or vegetables. There will also be an expanded slate of Johnsonville hot and spicy sausages and a new pulled BBQ chicken or beef sandwich. Plus, there is now a turkey burger topped with coleslaw on a soft pretzel bun and also quesadilla egg rolls. Crowd favorites – like the loaded tater tots and chicken panini – return, as well.

“The gameday experience is a top priority for us, and we know that food and drink offerings are important to our fans,” said Indianapolis Colts Chief Operating Officer Pete Ward. “We are excited to be able to diversify our menu offerings again this season, in partnership with Centerplate.”

Fans can find out more about the new menu items at www.ColtsRoundup.com.