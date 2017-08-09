× Downtown IMAX showing four Christopher Nolan films next week

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Fans of Dunkirk and other Christopher Nolan films are in luck next week.

The downtown IMAX at the Indiana State Museum will show The Dark Knight, The Dark Knight Rises, Interstellar and Dunkirk to celebrate the end of the WWII epic’s run.

From August 17 to August 20, the theater will run the films at 10 p.m. and a matinee at 1:30 p.m. Dunkirk will be shown multiple times ahead of the closing of the film.

“Before we slide the IMAX film projector back into storage and as a celebration of the end of our film run of Dunkirk we figured we would bring some of Mr. Nolan’s recent classics out of the library,” says Craig Mince, theater manager at the IMAX.

Indianapolis Gen Con attendees will receive a discount of $2 off when they present their convention badge at the box office.

There will also be a on-site contest for moviegoers to win a Dunkirk commemorative poster in a frame.