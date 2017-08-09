× Driving error results in accident at apartment complex

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –A error while backing up a vehicle resulted in some structure damage at the Brighton Apartments on the city’s north-west side just before 7:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The driver of the vehicle told Fox 59 News that he pressed on the gas instead of the brake while backing up his vehicle into a parking space at the apartment complex in the 8000 block of Canary Lane, which then sent the car into a bedroom wall causing a significant amount of damage.

Neither the driver nor the family living in that unit were injured out of the incident.

At last word, no families living in that section of the apartment have been displaced.