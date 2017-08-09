Fishers girl battling leukemia surprised with ‘Hamilton’ tickets, Clydesdale ride

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FISHERS, Ind. – A central Indiana girl’s “little wish” came true in a big way Tuesday night.

Audrey Wampler is battling leukemia and currently in remission. She wanted to see the Broadway show Hamilton in Chicago.

The Little Wish Foundation made sure she and her family received tickets to the show for a Saturday performance. Her parents said she listens to the Hamilton soundtrack all the time and has always wanted to see it in person.

They were also treated to a ride in a Clydesdale pulled wagon thanks to Express Employment Professionals in Fishers.

“[We’ve] been very fortunate to have good doctors at Riley and good support from family and friends to help her out, this is kind of a culmination of a lot of efforts from the Little Wish Foundation. It’s time to celebrate her and her continued success with treatment,” Ryan Wampler, Audrey’s father.

"Just to see that look on her face, from particularly knowing that she is going to a show she`s wanted to see forever, it just makes us feel wonderful,” said Lee Wenninger with Express Employment Professionals.

Audrey will need treatments through July 2019, but doctors said she’s exceeding expectations so far.