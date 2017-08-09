IMPD officer injured during pursuit in Fountain Square
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An IMPD officer has been injured tonight after their vehicle crashed during a pursuit in Fountain Square, police say.
The officer reportedly suffered injuries to their back and arm and were transported to Methodist Hospital.
Police were dispatched just before 9 p.m. to the the scene near St. Paul St. and Prospect St.
The officer’s condition is unknown at this time.
This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.