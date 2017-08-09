Indiana AG says state will partner with Indy’s Ten Point Coalition in crime reduction effort

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The state of Indiana will partner with Indianapolis’ Ten Point Coalition for a statewide initiative meant to target the root problems of crime and reduce criminal activity around the state.

Attorney General Curtis Hill said the group’s efforts have made a dramatic difference in Indianapolis, and he believes other communities could benefit from employing similar strategies.

“My office is investing in a proven model,” Hill said. “The return on that investment will be safer communities. ITPC has been a vital resource in Indianapolis neighborhoods where homicides and other crimes have been ‘just another day in the life.’ We are offering financial resources to other community groups statewide that will commit to using ITPC’s methods in neighborhoods in serious need of intervention.”

Hill joined officials from Ten Point in making the announcement Wednesday.

“While holding people accountable is absolutely an essential ingredient in what it takes to move our communities forward, we also have to find ways to prevent those activities beforehand and get to the underlying root causes of the crimes,” Hill said.

Hill said community engagement from Ten Point Coalition has led to reduced crime in some area. Three Indianapolis neighborhoods previously known as trouble spots have gone more than a year without homicides thanks to community action–Crown Hill, Butler-Tarkington and Highland.

Hill said statewide expansion of the program could benefit other cities like Gary, Fort Wayne and South Bend, using Ten Point as a model for success. Hill said his office set aside funding so communities can apply to set up similar programs.

“There are certain things we can all do the same, but each community, each neighborhood is different. So part of establishing these additional protocols will be looking at what goes in a particular community that may be different from [Indianapolis].”

Hill said about $500,000 would be set aside as “seed money” for these community organizations. He said the real work would come from “sweat equity” on the part of communities themselves.

“We believe that if there’s going to be a successful effort to help curb the pattern of violence, it’s going to take a community effort,” said Rev. Charles Harrison with Ten Point Coalition. “We have seen neighborhoods and community groups work hand-in-hand with IMPD to help put young people on a pathway of success. We have seen homicides and non-fatal shooting drop in all of those neighborhoods.”

Harrison said curbing youth violence will have a direct impact on adult violence. He believes the initiative will help cities all across the state.