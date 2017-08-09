× Lebanon police searching for suspect who robbed Verizon store at gunpoint

LEBANON, Ind. – The Lebanon Police Department is searching for a suspect who robbed a Verizon Wireless store at gunpoint Wednesday.

Officers responded to the store in the 2400 block of N. Lebanon St. at approximately 9:52 a.m.

An employee told police that a black male entered the store displaying a gun, forced them to open a vault and then placed them on the ground at gunpoint.

Police say the suspect fled the store on foot with an undetermined number of cellular phones.

Officers thought they had found the suspect in Lebanon Memorial Park. That person was taken into custody without incident, but police determined he was not involved and released him.

The suspect is still at-large and police believe he is armed and should be considered dangerous.

Officers say the suspect is approximately 5 feet 9 inches to 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs approximately 200 to 220 pounds. He was wearing a dark colored hoodie, blue jeans with tears in the front thigh area, black and white tennis shoes, and a multi-colored mask during the robbery.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Lebanon Police Department at (765) 482-8836.