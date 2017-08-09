Parts of Plainfield under boil water advisory after problem with water main
PLAINFIELD, Ind. – Parts of Plainfield are under a boil water advisory after a problem with a water main.
According to Deputy Town Manager Tony Perona, crews were working on a project designed to boost water pressure when an existing valve came apart from the main. This caused a loss of pressure, and the system will have to be shut down for repairs.
All customers of west of White Lick Creek are affected by the boil advisory.
The town released the following statement:
The Town of Plainfield has experienced a significant water main failure affecting the northwest side of Plainfield and Belleville. We are taking steps to resolve it as soon as possible.
In the meantime, as a safety precaution, we are issuing a water boil advisory that will be effective until further notice for everyone west of White Lick Creek. We will follow up later today with additional information.