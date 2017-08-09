× Police in Madison County search for armed female suspect after early morning shooting

ALEXANDRIA, Ind. – Authorities in Madison County are looking for a woman after an early morning shooting that left a man injured.

According to Sheriff Scott Mellinger with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. in the area of County Road 1400 North and State Road 9.

Police believe a woman shot the man and are looking for her. She’s believed to be armed. The search is concentrated on an area north of Alexandria.

The victim was not killed, but Mellinger couldn’t provide specific details on the extent of his injuries.

As a result of the search, State Road 9 is closed between 1300 North and 1550 North. Drivers should use alternate routes. In addition, Alexandria Community Schools and Madison-Grant Community Schools are on a two-hour delay.