INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are investigating an officer who was struck by a vehicle on the near north side of Indianapolis.

The incident occurred near Methodist Hospital at 250 West 16th Street around 10:45 a.m.

An officer at the scene discharged one round and then was struck by a car.

It is unclear at this time what events led up to the officer being hit by a vehicle.