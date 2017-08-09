Police searching for car seen in security video before Greenwood hit-and-run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENWOOD, Ind.-- Police released video of a suspect vehicle from a hit-and-run Monday evening in Greenwood.

Officers were called to the 800 block of North Leisure Lane in the Carefree North neighborhood around 7:30 p.m. on a report of a person struck by a car. Police spoke to the victim, who complained of pain to her back and legs.

She said she was walking northbound on the west side of the street when the car hit her from behind. She never saw the vehicle. She was sent up into the air and when she landed her shoes had been knocked off. There was no debris from the vehicle at the scene.

A witness on the scene told police she saw the whole incident. She was driving on Leisure Lane when a greenish-blue, 4-door older boxy-looking car drove past her at what she estimated to be 40 mph. The speed limit on the street is 25 mph.

The suspect's car passed the witness, she noticed one of the brake lights may not be working. The driver appeared to be alone, and was described as an adult white male with brown hair.

The vehicle was weaving side to side and nearly sideswiped a couple who were walking. The couple spoke with police and noted the car could be teal colored with a front fender on the driver's side being off-colored, as if body work had been done and the fender had been replaced.

The first witness went on to say she followed the car after it nearly hit the couple. She saw the car cross the center lane and stay on the wrong side of the road as it headed straight towards the victim. After impact, she said the suspect never slowed or attempted to stop.

Police say the security camera video released Wednesday shows the vehicle in question as it passed by a home before the hit-and-run. Police believe the car is a teal or green late 1990s or early 2000s General Motors vehicle.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Greenwood police at 317-882-9191.