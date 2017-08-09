Police: Troopers in Bloomington recover around 300 grams of meth, guns and cash during search

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. – A 44-year-old man was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Bloomington after police say they found meth, firearms and cash while serving a search warrant.

Paxton Davis, of Bloomington, was arrested for dealing methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine after troopers with Indiana State Police said they served a search warrant in the 5600 block of S. Old State Rd. 37.

The search reportedly recovered 26 firearms, of which two were found to be reported stolen, approximately 300 grams of crystal meth and over $15,000 in cash.

The meth has a reported street value of over $30,000, police say.

Anyone with information regarding illegal drug activity is encouraged to contact the Indiana State Police at 812-332-4411.