Sunshine rolls before changes arrive this Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Another clear, cool start this morning as temperatures hover in the upper 50s through 8 a.m. Some areas are dealing with fog and haze but nothing too thick to create major issues. Bright skies and full sunshine again today will move our afternoon highs to 84°, which is seasonal for this time of the year. Overall, a quiet stretch of weather continues.

Clouds will begin to gather by Thursday evening and a break down in the pattern will bring increased rain chances by Friday! Mainly widely scattered storms and pockets of rain will be around on Friday, along with some dry hours, too. The weekend remains fairly quiet with some storm chances returning on Sunday in spots!