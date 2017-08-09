× Suspect in custody after pursuit injures 2 IMPD officers, damages 3 squad cars

INDIANAPOLIS–A man is hospitalized after leading Indianapolis Metropolitan Police on a short pursuit involving crashes into squad cars by the fleeing suspect, and injuries to police officers.

It began shortly after midnight on Lafayette Rd., where police were called to investigate a domestic incident. When the officer arrived, a female pointed out a male sitting in a white truck. As the officer was walking toward the truck the man started revving the engine and then intentionally backed up into the police car, according to police. The suspect then fled from the scene.

A chase ensued, and an officer was stationed at W. 19th St. and W. Kessler Blvd. N. Dr. to assist with stopping the fleeing vehicle. The truck hit the interceptor and went into a fence, investigators said. A third police car also was hit, but the officer wasn’t injured.

Two Metro Police officers were slightly injured in the incident and were taken to Methodist Hospital as a precaution. The driver of what police say was a stolen truck had to be tased to subdue him. The suspect was taken to Eskenazi Hospital.