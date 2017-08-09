× Warm and dry Thursday before rain chances arrive at the end of the week

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Good Wednesday afternoon! We’ve enjoyed another beautiful day with plenty of sunshine and low humidity. Temperatures will reach the 80s again this afternoon with an east, southeast wind.

Expect nice weather if you’re headed to the fair with temperatures dipping into the 70s through the evening hours.

Overnight, a mostly clear sky is expected with lows in the low 60s. Winds will be light out of the east, southeast. Thursday will bring quiet conditions with a mix of sun and clouds, low humidity and highs in the mid-80s. A stray shower or t-storm may affect the northwest areas of the state through the evening but most stay dry.

Scattered t-storms will be around Friday morning and afternoon with highs in the low 80s. It will be more humid too with dew points jumping back to the mid-60s.

High pressure looks to build in briefly Saturday with a mostly sunny sky and highs in the low 80s. Another chance of rain arrives Sunday. –Danielle Dozier