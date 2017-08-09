WATCH: Indianapolis couple creates hilarious lip sync video with ‘Songs of Summer’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indianapolis couple known for their elaborate lip sync videos (like this one from Valentine’s Day) is at it again with “Songs of Summer”! The hilarious video incorporates 19 summer-themed songs, and it’s racking up millions of views.

Kristin and Danny Adams have been married for eight years and have two kids, Harper who is 6 and Holt who is 3. The couple’s video journey began in June 2015. They were singing to a song on the radio together, and they decided it would be fun to create a lip sync video.

Danny told FOX59 they weren’t concerned about reaching an audience; they just wanted to do something funny for their children. “Our thought was if no one ever watches one of our videos how cool would it be for our kids to look back at these one day and see us having fun,” Danny said.

Kristin says Harper and Holt love the videos, and they especially love having new wigs and costumes to play with. “Most recently, they love hiding in the backseat of our car while we lip sync — they pop up and think it’s hilarious!” Kristin said.

As you can imagine, it takes a lot of work to plan, shoot, and edit one of these videos. Kristin explained the process to us:

“Our brainstorming sessions happen around 9:30 p.m. After the kids go to sleep, we light up some coffee, sit at the kitchen table and throw ideas around. Danny usually spearheads the song playlist and then we narrow it down together. After that, we take a trip to the costume store, which is always a blast! Then the filming process starts — it usually takes us 30 minutes per song to film, including costume changes and adjusting hair and makeup to fit each character. So for this video, it took roughly eight hours of filming. Then, Danny edits everything on his own. He is self-taught and gets better and faster with every video. It’s so fun to watch him grow in this skill set! Then I come in to help with final notes and adjustments, and it’s time to post! So, all-in all, the lip syncs take about a week, from our kitchen table to our online platforms.”

They posted their “Songs of Summer” video to Facebook in June, and it already has over two million views. They incorporated songs like Ella Fitzgerald’s “Summertime,” Bryan Adams’ “Summer of 69,” Sheryl Crow’s “Soak up the Sun,” and “Summer Nights” from Grease. A local costume shop called Costumes by Margie provided them with costumes so they had an outfit change with each of the songs.

Kristin and Danny post videos every Friday to YouTube, and they love hearing about how much others enjoy them. “We are honored, humbled and excited all at the same time! From the beginning, when the only people following us were some relatives and close friends, our page has always been about putting feel-good, family-friendly videos out there for people to enjoy. Now, our online community is close to 800,000 fans, and we are beyond thrilled to see that it’s resonating with so many people. “

Kristin and Danny share videos on YouTube and Facebook every Friday. You can also follow their adventures on Instagram, Twitter, and Snapchat with username @kristinanddanny.