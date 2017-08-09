WATCH: IU Police Academy tests cadets’ focus with rubber chicken

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Police cadets endure all manner of rigorous training exercises, but perhaps none is more difficult than this chicken test.

The test is designed to test each cadet’s demeanor, focus and sense of humor.

“This is the first time we’ve conducted the chicken test at the IU Police Academy. One of our instructors saw it elsewhere and we thought it would be a nice way to have some fun and let off some steam,” the police academy told FOX59 News.

All of the cadets at the IU Police Academy are students, and they’re in their final week of the academy. They will graduate this weekend and become certified law enforcement officers.

After graduation, they will work part-time as sworn IUPD officers on their campus while completing their academic degrees.