Woman arrested for trafficking with an inmate while visiting Plainfield correctional facility

PLAINFIELD, Ind. – Police arrested an Indianapolis woman for trafficking with an inmate at a correctional facility in Plainfield.

Officials say Arin Churchill, 22, was arrested on August 8 after visiting Diondre Bradley.

Churchill was transported to Hendricks County Jail on charges of trafficking with an inmate and possession of a schedule 5 substance that will be filed by the Hendricks County Prosecutor’s Office.